One Flown to Trauma Center After Serious Single Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

On Monday, February 26, 2024, at approximately 7:14 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Mechanicsville Road and Beverly Drive in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one possibly ejected.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with the operator out of the vehicle with no evidence indicating they were ejected.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby for a single patient suffering from a head injury.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

