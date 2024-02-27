One Flown to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After Shooting and Crash in Lexington Park

On Monday, February 26, 2024, at approximately 9:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Valley Drive and Fox Ridge Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision with the occupant suffering from gunshot wounds.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway, into a fence and a large shed with the single occupant trapped, unconscious, and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Firefighters performed rapid extrication and removed one door and the passenger seat while rendering aid and removing the victim from the vehicle in under 10 minutes.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby to transport the victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident, at least two shell casings were recovered nearby.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

