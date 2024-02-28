UPDATE: Police Investigating Murder of 23-Year-Old in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, Malic Quinn Freeland, 23, was pronounced deceased at the shock trauma center, where he had been undergoing treatment following an incident.

Mr. Freeland was the operator of the vehicle involved in an accident on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Upon initial investigation, it was found that the car accident was caused by the victim having sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are now investigating this incident as a homicide.

A BOLO alert was given to police in St. Mary’s County for a red 2020 Hyundai Elantra which was stolen the morning of 2/26/2024 and was believed to have been involved in the homicide, however, police have not released any information about the stolen vehicle.

It has since been recovered in the Lexington Park area less than 5 miles from the shooting scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective First Class Benjamin Raley at 301-475-4200, ext. 8076, or [email protected].

2/26/2024: On Monday, February 26, 2024, at approximately 9:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Valley Drive and Fox Ridge Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision with the occupant suffering from gunshot wounds.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway, into a fence and a large shed with the single occupant trapped, unconscious, and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Firefighters performed rapid extrication and removed one door and the passenger seat while rendering aid and removing the victim from the vehicle in under 10 minutes.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby to transport the victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident, at least two shell casings were recovered nearby.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

