Charles County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Three 18-Year-Olds On Gun Charges in Waldorf

On February 23, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., a deputy from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Winslow Court, in Waldorf, for the report of four suspicious males in all black wearing ski masks standing out front of a home attempting to assault a child of the residence.

Upon arrival police observed four males wearing all black getting into a white Chevrolet Tahoe on Hallmark Lane near the intersection of Winslow Court.

After making contact with the occupants of the vehicle police detected a strong odor of burnt cannabis emitting from the Tahoe. The officer collected identification from all occupants of the vehicle and no one inside the vehicle was 21 years old or older.

Additional officers arrived on scene and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During a search of the vehicle, an extended magazine for a handgun was located on the driver’s side floorboard in plain view. Police also located a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun inside the center armrest of the vehicle.

A wanted check was done on the serial number, and it was determined the handgun was stolen on February 18, 2024.

The group was in the area looking to assault another young man that lived inside the residence. This all is believed to stem from a fight that occurred earlier in the day after school.

Mondra Daveigh Washington, 18, of Lexington Park was charged with the following:

REG FIREARM:STOLEN/SELL ETC

POSS OF FIREARM MINOR

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

REG FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION

Joshua Tarane Jones, 18, of Waldorf was charged with the following:

REG FIREARM:STOLEN/SELL ETC

POSS OF FIREARM MINOR

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

Kyrell Tayon Curtis, 18, of Waldorf was charged with the following:

REG FIREARM:STOLEN/SELL ETC

POSS OF FIREARM MINOR

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE