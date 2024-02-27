Great Mills Native Serves Aboard Navy Warship in San Diego

Petty Officer 3rd Class Nevyn Harris, a native of Great Mills, Maryland, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Tripoli operating out of San Diego.

Harris graduated from Great Mills High School in 2017.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Great Mills.

“I learned in my hometown to stay true to myself, and to be who I am and not who people wanted me to be,” said Harris. “My family knows who I am supposed to be and I know I would lose their support if I kept changing who I was.”

Harris joined the Navy five years ago. Today, Harris serves as an aviation boatswain’s mate (handling).

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to do something and set a positive example for others,” said Harris. “Eventually, I want to be a recruiter so I can provide opportunities to future sailors.”



Tripoli is an amphibious assault carrier that provides presence and power projection as an integral part of Joint, Interagency and Multinational Maritime Expeditionary Forces. Supports Marine Air/Ground Task Force requirements, from small-scale contingency operations to Expeditionary Strike Group operations to forcible entry missions in major theaters of war.

“The sailors who make up Team Tripoli really are the best the Navy has to offer,” said Capt. Gary Harrington, commanding officer of Tripoli. “We say it all the time, our Navy is nothing without the men and women who serve on the deckplates each and every day. I truly believe that the continued success of our Navy, and Tripoli specifically, is due in no small part to the contributions of our sailors.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Harris has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is staying in the Navy,” said Harris. “I am proud of being here, preserving through the tough times and doing something positive with my life.”

Harris serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means I am giving a voice to the people that don’t have one and providing an opportunity to help them,” said Harris.

Harris is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my mom, Shelita Lawrence, for keeping me here and for making me join the Navy because I didn’t want to at first because I was being stubborn,” added Harris. “I also want to thank Mr. BJ Dorthard, my school counselor who made me realize I want to help people.”