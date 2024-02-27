CALEA Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment on St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

A Site-based assessor from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), is currently examining all aspects of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services, Sheriff Steve Hall announced.

“Verification by the assessor that SMCSO meets the Commission’s comprehensive state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation—a highly prized recognition of public safety professional excellence,” Sheriff Hall said. As part of the assessment, agency personnel and community members are invited to offer comments at https://cimrs2.calea.org/316.

If, for some reason, an individual cannot access the portal but would like to provide comments to the assessment team, please do so by writing to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA®), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainesville, VA, 20155, or email [email protected].

A copy of the standards is available by contacting SMCSO, Jodi Irwin, Accreditation Manager, at 301-475-4200, ext. 1963.

The Sheriff’s Office must comply with 183 standards to gain accredited status. Accreditation is for four years, during which the agency must submit agency status reports and participate in annual remote web-based assessments attesting to continued compliance with the standards.

For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., please write the Commission at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA, 20155, or call 703-352-4225 or email [email protected].