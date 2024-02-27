2023 Skills USA Regional Competition Results for Charles County Public School Students

Several Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students recently earned medals in the regional SkillsUSA competition and advanced to the state event set for April 12 and 13, 2024.
Career and Technology Education (CTE) students from North Point High School and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center compete annually in the event. SkillsUSA competitions showcase CTE students, involve industry professionals in evaluating student performance and help to train students for workforce needs.
Students compete locally and continue through both the state and national levels. Students who earn a gold, silver or bronze medal will represent their respective CTE program at the State Leadership and Skills Conference in April. The following students placed at the regional event.
Advertising Design
- Asha Patterson, North Point, junior, gold medal.
Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair
- Vance Robertson, North Point, junior, gold medal.
- Landon Andrews, Stethem, silver medal.
Automotive Service Technology
Aidan Kline, North Point, senior, gold medal.
Andrew Matus, North Point, senior, bronze medal.
Commercial Baking (Baking & Pastry)
Danielle Washington, North Point, senior, gold medal.
Kelly Johnson, North Point, junior, silver medal.
Crime Scene Investigation
- Team A: Madison Hird, junior; Freedom Lyons, junior; and Damari Rorie, junior; North Point; gold medal.
Criminal Justice
- Sophie Cox, North Point, junior, gold medal.
Culinary Arts
- Nina Brown, North Point, senior, bronze medal.
Digital Cinema Production
- Team B: Karis Alphonso, junior; and Tatiana Harvey, junior; Stethem, gold medal.
- Team A: Folashade Akinde, junior; and Mikhail Chichester, junior; Stethem, bronze medal.
Electrical Construction Wiring
Ryan Torres, North Point, senior, gold medal.
Firefighting
- Porter McRae, Stethem, senior, silver medal.
First Aid/CPR
- Shealyn Oakes, Stethem, junior, gold medal.
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
- Ariel Romaro, Stethem, senior, silver medal.
Industrial Motor Control
- Brie Landers, North Point, senior, gold medal.
- Isai Lizama, North Point, senior, silver medal.
Photography
- Janiya Collins, North Point, senior, silver medal.
Plumbing
- Jose Rodriguez, Stethem, senior, silver medal.
- Christian Cielo, Stethem, senior, bronze medal.
Sheet Metal
- Anthony El’Rasheed, Stethem, senior, silver medal.
- Ehukai Sugai, Stethem, senior, bronze medal.
Technical Drafting
- Aiyona Williams, North Point, junior, gold medal.
- Lanier Washington, North Point, junior, silver medal.