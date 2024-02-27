2023 Skills USA Regional Competition Results for Charles County Public School Students

Several Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students recently earned medals in the regional SkillsUSA competition and advanced to the state event set for April 12 and 13, 2024.

Career and Technology Education (CTE) students from North Point High School and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center compete annually in the event. SkillsUSA competitions showcase CTE students, involve industry professionals in evaluating student performance and help to train students for workforce needs.

Students compete locally and continue through both the state and national levels. Students who earn a gold, silver or bronze medal will represent their respective CTE program at the State Leadership and Skills Conference in April. The following students placed at the regional event.

Advertising Design

Asha Patterson, North Point, junior, gold medal.

Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair

Vance Robertson, North Point, junior, gold medal.

Landon Andrews, Stethem, silver medal.

Automotive Service Technology

Aidan Kline, North Point, senior, gold medal.

Andrew Matus, North Point, senior, bronze medal.

Commercial Baking (Baking & Pastry)

Danielle Washington, North Point, senior, gold medal.

Kelly Johnson, North Point, junior, silver medal.

Crime Scene Investigation

Team A: Madison Hird, junior; Freedom Lyons, junior; and Damari Rorie, junior; North Point; gold medal.

Criminal Justice

Sophie Cox, North Point, junior, gold medal.

Culinary Arts

Nina Brown, North Point, senior, bronze medal.

Digital Cinema Production

Team B: Karis Alphonso, junior; and Tatiana Harvey, junior; Stethem, gold medal.

Team A: Folashade Akinde, junior; and Mikhail Chichester, junior; Stethem, bronze medal.

Electrical Construction Wiring

Ryan Torres, North Point, senior, gold medal.

Firefighting

Porter McRae, Stethem, senior, silver medal.

First Aid/CPR

Shealyn Oakes, Stethem, junior, gold medal.

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

Ariel Romaro, Stethem, senior, silver medal.

Industrial Motor Control

Brie Landers, North Point, senior, gold medal.

Isai Lizama, North Point, senior, silver medal.

Photography

Janiya Collins, North Point, senior, silver medal.

Plumbing

Jose Rodriguez, Stethem, senior, silver medal.

Christian Cielo, Stethem, senior, bronze medal.

Sheet Metal

Anthony El’Rasheed, Stethem, senior, silver medal.

Ehukai Sugai, Stethem, senior, bronze medal.

Technical Drafting

Aiyona Williams, North Point, junior, gold medal.

Lanier Washington, North Point, junior, silver medal.