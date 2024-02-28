Police in Charles County Recover Drugs and Handgun After Arrest of Washington D.C. Man

On February 23, 2024, at approximately 10:50 a.m., a deputy from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Angelos Liquors on St Patrick’s Drive, in Waldorf, for the report of indecent exposure and the possible sale of drugs.

Upon arrival police made contact with a witness who informed them of a black male in a camouflage jacket that had gotten out of a Black Hyundai Elantra with Virginia tags and pulled out his penis and urinated in the parking lot. He also stated several individuals had been coming up to the vehicle and would get stuff from the driver.

The deputy exited his police car and started to walk up to the vehicle as he was approaching the vehicle to make contact with the driver the vehicle pulled out of the parking space and entered onto St. Patrick’s Drive at a high rate of speed. The deputy activated his police lights and siren and attempted to get the vehicle to stop. The vehicle turned right onto Smallwood Drive and continued to travel at a high rate of speed. The Hyundai went around several vehicles stopped for a steady red light and continued on McDaniel Road at a high rate of speed and was crossing the double yellow lines to pass other cars. The vehicle made a right onto Middletown Road and approached a steady red light at Berry Road. The vehicle went through the red light and headed west towards Prince George’s County. While behind the vehicle a large amount of white smoke began coming from the engine. The speeds began to reduce as the vehicle was shutting down. The vehicle came to rest just across the county line at Bealle Hill Road. Prior to the vehicle stopping the driver threw out a white bag from the window into the median.

A felony stop was conducted, and several commands were given for the driver to exit the vehicle with his hands up. Once the driver exited the vehicle he was placed in handcuffs and arrested. He was identified by his Washington DC identification card as Jonathan Marcale Groom, 25, of Washington DC.

Groom was the only person in the vehicle, and he was wearing a camouflage jacket. During a search of Groom after his arrest, five pills of Oxycodone were found on his person. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and more narcotics were located inside the vehicle. There were also materials for packaging drugs for sale and approximately 230 grams of cannabis. A loaded Ruger 9mm handgun was located under the passenger seat of the vehicle. The total amount of suspected cannabis recovered weighed 229 grams, and the total amount of crack cocaine recovered weighed 11 grams.

After his arrest while police were transporting Groom to the Charles County Detention Center it was learned he was not given permission to drive the vehicle he was driving.

A female advised police that she left Groom in the passenger seat of her vehicle while she went into a nail salon to get her nails done and Groom took her vehicle. She informed police that Groom does not have a license to drive and was not allowed to drive her vehicle.

Jonathan Marcale Groom was charged with the following:

• CDS: POSSESS-NOT CANNABIS

• CDS: POSSESS-NOT CANNABIS

• CDS: POSSESS-NOT CANNABIS

• CDS: POSS W/l DIST: NARC

• CDS: POSS W/I DIST: NARC

• CDS POSS W/INT DIST-CANNABIS

• CDS: POSS W/I DIST: NARC

• FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME

• HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

• LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

• INDECENT EXPOSURE

• MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING