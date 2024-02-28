$50,000 Scratch-off Prize Leaves Waldorf Resident Speechless

Charles County player wins top prize on 20X The Cash game

A Waldorf player, who typically only plays Mega Millions and Powerball, won $50,000 on her first attempt at the 20X The Cash scratch-off game.

The winner, whose nickname is “Biggie”, bought the winning scratch-off at a 7-Eleven in Clinton while grabbing some snacks. Later that day, she scratched off the instant ticket and revealed a “50X” symbol over a $1,000 prize.

“Biggie” was so excited when she realized she won. “I almost passed out when I scanned my ticket,” she told Lottery officials. “I couldn’t believe I won that much money. It’s something you pray about but never expect to happen.”

When asked how she plans to spend her windfall, she said she hadn’t made her mind up and won’t make any decisions until the money is in her account. The game arrived in stores in January. The 20X The Cash game still has six $50,000 remaining, nine $10,000 prizes and others prizes ranging from $5 to $1,000.

The Lottery retailer who sold the winning ticket will also receive a bonus worth $500.The top-prize ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #25901 at 10175 Foxrun Drive in Clinton.