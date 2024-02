On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., a school administrator at John Hanson Middle School was made aware of a student who was possibly in possession of a firearm.

Further investigation revealed the student had a water pellet gun in their book bag.

No threats were made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The student does face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information about his case is asked to call PFC Hancock at 301-609-3282 ext. 0499.