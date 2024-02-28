UPDATE: St. Mary’s and Charles County Chick Fil-A Restaurants Ask Citizens to Discard Any Polynesian Sauce Obtained from February 14th to 27th, 2024

UPDATE: Chick-fil-A First Colony located at 45150 First Colony Way in California has also released the same statement within the same dates.

2/28/2024: The Chick-fil-A Waldorf located at 3365 Crain Highway is asking all citizens who obtained Polynesian Sauce dipping cups between Wednesday February 14th, to Tuesday February 27th, 2024, to discard them.

“Our manufacturer packed some of the Polynesian Sauce cups with a different sauce which contains wheat and soy allergens. We have discarded all impacted sauces at the restaurant.”

If you have any questions, please call Chick-Fil-A CARES at 1(866)-232-2040

