Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Huntingtown

UPDATE 2/28/2024 @ 5:00 p.m.: On February 28, 2024, at approximately 11:41 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of Hunting Creek Road and Deep Landing Road in Huntingtown, for the report of a single motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that the operator sustained life-threatening injuries. The Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevy Silverado, operated by Charles Michael Sullivan, 81 of Huntingtown, MD, was traveling eastbound on Deep Landing Road approaching Hunting Creek Road. The driver failed to slow or stop for the stop sign, proceeded across Hunting Creek Road, left the roadway striking several trees.

Sullivan was transported to CalvertHealth where he was later pronounced deceased.

At this time, the cause of the crash appears to be medical-related.

Master Deputy Jeffrey Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact M/Dep. Hardesty at 410-535-2800 or by email, [email protected].

2/28/2024 @ 12:30 p.m.: On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hunting Creek Road and Deep Landing Road in Huntingtown, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one unconscious.

A helicopter was requested to be placed on standy-by.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into the woods with the single occupant unconscious and not breathing.

Personnel began life-saving measures on the scene and cancelled the helicopter.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with CPR in progress with medics advising it appeared to be a medical emergency.

While transporting the patient, medics reported they obtained (ROSC) Return of spontaneous circulation, which is the restart of a sustained heart rhythm that permeates the body after a cardiac arrest.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Accident Reconstruction Team responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.