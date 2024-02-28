St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – February 27, 2024

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented a proclamation celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce. Join the Chamber at: https://smcchamber.com.

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Approved the Maryland Highway Safety Grant on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office.

Received a presentation from Mission Critical Partners on their assessment and report on Emergency Medical Services in St. Mary’s County.

Received a presentation from St. Mary’s County Library Director, Michael Blackwell.

Approved donated revenue for the Congregate & Home Delivered Meal Programs.

Accepted the Department of Social Services, Inter-Governmental Agency Agreement on behalf of the Local Management Board and the Poverty Alleviation System, Circles USA.

Approved the Fire, Rescue, and ALS eligibility lists for the Length of Service Awards Program (LOSAP) service credit for 2023.

Approved the budget amendment decreasing salary and fringe accounts and increasing the Commissioner’s Emergency Reserve in the amount of $515,304 due to salary savings.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC held a Budget Work Session (BWS) in the afternoon. Visit our Budget Engage Page at: http://bit.ly/SMCGFY25Budget, from here, you can watch BWS videos, view the meeting schedule, and even leave your feedback on local priorities – all in one place!

