Local Arts & Craft Vendors Sought for First Landing Wine & Arts Festival on April 13th, 2024

St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division, in partnership with local First Landing Wine Trail wineries, are seeking arts and craft vendors who are located or sell in St. Mary’s County, to participate in the First Landing Wine & Arts Festival at St. Clement’s Island Museum on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To apply, interested vendors must review and complete the one-page vendor application, available at: https://www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/Arts_Crafts_Vendor_2024.pdf.

Completed applications should be submitted no later than March 31, 2024, via email to [email protected] or mail to St. Clement’s Island Museum, 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626.

The First Landing Wine & Arts Festival is returning for its fourth year in 2024. Visitors are invited for a full day of fun on the waterfront lawn of the museum. Guests can enjoy food and live music; purchase locally grown and produced wine by the glass or bottle from Port of Leonardtown Winery, Corteau Vineyards, and Xella Winery & Vineyard; browse locally crafted items and art; take part in kids’ activities; visit the museum or take a boat ride to St. Clements Island; and more on the scenic shores of the Potomac River.

For more information, call (301) 769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

