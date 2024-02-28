St. Mary’s County Commission for Women Seeking Nominations for Annual Woman of the Year & Woman of Tomorrow Awards

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women (CFW) is pleased to announce the annual Women’s History Month Brunch & Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road, Bldg. 3 in California, Maryland (doors open at 10:30 a.m.).

This annual event celebrates and recognizes the accomplishments of women and girls in our county.

This year’s theme is “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion”. St. Mary’s County is fortunate to have many women who, through their volunteer contributions, have fought long and hard to stand up for other women and girls in our community. We invite you to help us celebrate their accomplishments!

Each year four awards are presented: the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement and Hometown Shero awards (selected by CFW), and the Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman awards (community nomination; selected by independent panel of judges).

We are pleased to announce that the 2024 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement award will be presented to Mary Washington, a longtime advocate for education and current member of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education. Frances Cullison has been named the 2024 Hometown Shero, in recognition and remembrance of her dedicated service with Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, including serving as the first female EMS Chief in St. Mary’s County.

Nominations are now open for the “Woman of the Year” and “Woman of Tomorrow” awards. The deadline to submit nominations is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2024

For event information, tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or to submit a nomination, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/cwawards. For questions, please call (301) 475-4200, ext.1680.

Proceeds will support the Jane Hale-Sypher scholarship through the College of Southern Maryland, which was established to help returning, non-traditional students to further their educational goals.



The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women (CFW) champions women’s issues and concerns. The CFW was created to address matters of specific concern to women in the areas of employment, education, health, public office, family, and legal rights. This very active group stays busy in our community reaching out to women in many walks of life. In addition, each year the CFW takes the time to recognize some of the female volunteers who represent the backbone of our community. The members are appointed by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and report to them the areas of concern to women in our community. For more information, visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/cw