Calvert County Students Win Fall Stock Market Game Regional Championships

A team of students from Plum Point Middle School in Calvert County have won the regional division championship of the Fall 2023 Maryland Stock Market Game™, organized by the Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE).

In the Stock Market Game™, student teams create and manage a simulated, virtual investment portfolio starting with $100,000. Led by their teacher, students strategically manage their portfolio over a ten week period, consistently buying and selling stocks, bonds, and mutual funds in effort to increase their portfolio return. The winning teams achieved the highest portfolio returns among student teams in their age group.

More than 1,100 student teams from schools throughout Maryland competed in the Fall Stock Market Game™, which ended its 10-week competition in December 2023.

Southern Regional Championship:

Middle School Southern Regional Champion: Plum Point Middle School Students: Tristan Poole, Ben Swanson, Leah Maenner, Ty Coffey, Cameron Crowley, Quinn Landolt Final portfolio: $114,752 value; a 15% increase Advisor: Doug Kohan Team sponsor: Educational Systems Federal Credit Union



The Stock Market Game ™ competition gives students real-world experience in investing, challenging them to make decisions about the direction of markets, buying or selling stocks, and completing transactions online. With real-time portfolio statement updates, teams are able to see how their team ranks compared to others, as well as the current value of their stocks.

The Maryland Council on Economic Education offers the Stock Market Game™ to students and teachers throughout Maryland each fall and spring to provide education about stock markets, the American economic system and the global economy. Participants develop skills in math, language arts, research and critical thinking.

All winners at the state and regional levels will be celebrated at an awards ceremony in May 2024 at Towson University.

To learn more about the Stock Market Game™, visit https://www.econed.org/page-18300.

