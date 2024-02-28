Investigation Underway Following Altercation at Calvert High School

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Administration of Calvert High School, is actively investigating an incident that occurred this morning at approximately 10:10 a.m. on school grounds.

Preliminary investigation revealed a confrontation ensued among several students regarding a matter unrelated to the school. The confrontation escalated and other students joined the altercation.

Swift action was taken by the school administration, staff, the School Resource Officer (SRO), and school safety advocates to manage the incident and ensure the safety of all students and staff present.

“We take any incident of this nature very seriously,” said Sheriff Cox. “The CCSO is collaborating closely with school administration to determine the appropriate charges for those involved.”

“As your Sheriff, my utmost priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of every student within our community. Any physical altercation on school grounds is deeply concerning, and we are committed to thoroughly investigating the incident, implementing necessary measures to prevent future occurrences, and providing support to those affected. Our focus remains steadfast on fostering a safe and secure learning environment for all students.”

We would like to remind parents/guardians if you see or hear something, say something. Incidents of this nature can be reported immediately to the School Resource Officer, School Administration, or the Be Safe Maryland Tip Line: 1-833-MD-B-SAFE (1-833-632-7233) or https://schoolsafety.maryland.gov/Pages/Tipline.aspx.

Thank you for your support and assistance in keeping our schools a safe place for our students and staff.