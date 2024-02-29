Police Investigating Domestic Murder-Suicide in Prince George’s County

d The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a domestic-related murder/suicide inside of a Landover home. The deceased suspect is 38-year-old Curtis Lynch of Landover. The deceased victim is 10-year-old Mailyn Turkes. The suspect is the victim’s stepfather.

On February 28, 2024, at approximately 9:30 pm, officers responded to the 6900 block of Stansbury Lane for a shooting. Officers located the victim and suspect inside of the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both pronounced dead a short time later. An adult female was also shot inside of the residence. She is in critical but stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed Lynch shot both victims before killing himself. The motive for the shooting is under investigation. The adult female victim is related to both the suspect and victim.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device),or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0012359.