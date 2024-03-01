Waldorf Man Arrested After Pointing Handgun at Random Citizens

On February 27 at 9:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf after numerous people called 9-1-1 and reported a man walking along the roadway pointing a firearm at drivers, trying to get them to stop. The man quickly crossed Crain Highway and entered a car dealership showroom.

Upon entering, the man pointed the firearm toward an employee. The suspect continued to walk throughout the showroom, crouching behind cubicles with the gun.

Employees of the dealership fled while others barricaded themselves inside offices. PFC. Thomson and PFC Levy arrived on the scene and entered the dealership without hesitation.

They immediately encountered the suspect and gave verbal commands directing the suspect to the floor. Officer Boyle and PFC Stine arrived simultaneously and were able to secure the suspect.

A semi-automatic firearm was recovered near the suspect. Officers obtained a search warrant at a hotel where the suspect was staying and recovered drugs and ammunition.

The suspect, Rodriguez Cornelius Hagens, 43, of Waldorf, was transported to a hospital and treated for a laceration he sustained before being arrested.

He was cleared from the hospital and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous criminal conviction, illegal possession of ammunition, reckless endangerment, and other related charges.

He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center and awaiting a bond review scheduled for March 1. PFC Thomson is investigating.