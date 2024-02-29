Claudette Hairston Morgan age 82 a resident of Piney Point MD, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 8, 1941, to the late William James Hairston and Georgia Mae Conner in Winston-Salem NC.

Claudette was raised in North Philadelphia where she met and married the love of her life, Albert Thomas Morgan on January 21, 1972. They celebrated 60 years of togetherness. In 1974, she and her family moved to Trenton, NJ. She was a wonderful cook who made delicious meals that her family enjoyed. Her humble beginning taught her how to provide and survive. She also loved making jewelry that she would give to family and friends. She loved to travel as well, having been to Africa, Russia, Prague, London, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Canada, and many of the Caribbean Islands to name a few before her illness. Even then she could not be slowed down. She loved road trips, seeing new sights and meeting new people. Claudette was a fashionista diva! With her statuesque build she wore her clothes well and could put an outfit together. She loved shopping until you felt like dropping. She definitely loved nice things and didn’t deny herself. She had a keen sense of humor that would literally have you laughing until you cried.

But most of all she loved her children and grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. There is nothing she wouldn’t do for them. Her disposition was sweet, her love was true, and her heart was pure. Anyone who ever met her had nothing but kind words to say about her. She has truly left her mark.

Claudette was a devout Jehovah’s Witness who symbolized her dedication by means of baptism in July 1975. She truly loved Jehovah and his son and the brotherhood with ever park of her being. She was indeed a spiritual woman who could talk about God and his kingdom and what it could do for mankind. She spoke with boldness and courage to anyone she would meet. She always tried to encourage others and was there to lend a hearing ear and a shoulder to cry on. She was truly a spiritual gem who tried to live her life the way Jehovah would want her to.

Claudette was survived by her loving husband Albert Sr. and her children Edward Hairston (Audrey) Ewing, NJ. Terrie Jenkins (Samuel) of Ewing NJ. Albert Morgan Jr. (Deborah) of Lexington Park, MD. Beth Cohen (Anthony) of Lexington Park, MD, and James Hairston-Morgan (Vanah) of Lexington Park, MD. Her Grandchildren: Pierre, Edward, Jamia, Brittney, Devon, Erik, Satia, Shrice, Thomas, Amon, Zion, and Lauren. And a host of Great Grandchildren. A Special Niece Denise Durdan; best friend Phyllis Chappelle; bonus daughters Jackie Moss-Forrest and Mary Stout and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings Marjorie Walton, Evelyn Hairston-Crocket, William Connor, James Hairston, and daughter Shrice Elaine Hairston.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 20770 Seth Ct. Callaway MD on March 1, 2024, at 11:00 AM. Repast will be held at Second District Volunteer Fire Department 19330 Piney Point Rd. Valley Lee MD immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses Worldwide Work or Local needs. Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

