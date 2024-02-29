Billy Bert Homan, 74 of California, MD passed away on February 3, 2024 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on July 4, 1949 in Jacksonville, Florida to Bertie Glee Homan and Betty Ann McGehee Homan.

Bert was a resident of St. Mary’s County for over 20 years. Bert proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged on May 17, 1973. Bert attended college at Clemson University and graduated with honors in Bachelor of Science/Physics and furthered his education at the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey California where he earned his master’s degree in physics. He continued his career in the Navy Managing multiple major programs for the US Navy and joint programs with the Air Force. Bert married his lovely wife Delight (Dee Dee) Marie Philpot in a beautiful ceremony on December 15, 1973, in Alameda, California and they had just celebrated their 50 years of marriage this past December. He has enjoyed many adventures with his wife and family, especially their love for camping in their class A RV. Bert most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bert was very musically inclined and enjoyed playing many instruments but always enjoyed his love for the Saxophone. Bert also loved animals and to the end owned his favorite pet, a Double Yellow Headed Amazon Parrot named Daffy Duck.

He is survived by his wife Delight of California, MD; three children, Rodney Homan (Melissa) of California, MD, Russell Homan (Gina) of Las Vegas, NV and Kimberly Homan of Corona, CA; nine grandchildren, [Rodney Homan Jr. of Sharpsburg Md, Tyler Homan of Hollywood MD, Bradley of Corona Ca, Annika of Corona Ca, Alex Lashley of Corona Ca, Lance of Avenue Md, Emma and Madison Homan of Las Vegas Nv, and Kimberly Homan of Orlando Fl.]; two great grandchild, [Colton and Marlee Homan of Sharpsburg Md.].

Services will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.