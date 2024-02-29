MCPO John Louis Hazen, USN, (Ret.), 72, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on February 19, 2024 at his home with his loving family at his side.

John was born on July 23, 1951, in Washington, DC. To the late Louis Eugene Hazen and Irene Alice (nee: Parker) Hazen. John moved to Lexington Park, MD in 1996 with the United States Navy. John was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Babara Hazen (Massie), his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer (nee: Hazen) Yount and Brian, of Lexington Park, MD; grandfather of Micaeyla Hazen and Mackenzie Yount, of Lexington Park, MD; brother, Brian Hazen and Gina, of Daytona Beach, FL; cousin, Jay and Amy Clark of Orlando, FL; his nephew, Corey Hazen and his family Meridith and Mae; Daytona Beach, FL; his brother-in-law, George Massie; Pensacola, FL; and extended family and friends. John is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Irene Hazen.

John enlisted in the United States Navy, in Puerto Rico, in 1971 until his retirement in 1999, at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, MD. He proudly served his country for over 27 dedicated years of service, at many duty stations. After his retirement with the Navy, he worked for several contractors, before beginning his career with the Department of Defense in 2007 as a Logistics Analyst.

On May 20, 1977, John married his beloved wife, Barbara Jean Hazen in Pensacola, FL. Together they celebrated over 46 wonderful years together. He loved traveling and cruising with his wife. Some of his favorite places were, Rota, Spain; Paris, France; Italy, Hawaii and the Caribbean Islands. He was a sports fanatic and loved watching baseball, college football, and NASCAR. He also enjoyed scuba diving. His greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters.

The family will hold a Service of Remembrance at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in his name to the American Heart Disease Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 and the CPO Association, P.O. Box 74, Patuxent River, MD 20670.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.