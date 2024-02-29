Donald Joseph Chainay, Sr., 71, of California, MD passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with his loving family at his side.

He was born on August 31, 1952 in Bethesda, MD to the late Raymond Elzear Chainay and Ruth Louise (nee: Faunce) Chainay.

Donnie is a 1969 graduate of Great Mills High School. He was retired from Calvert County Government as a Maintenance Supervisor after many dedicated years of employment. On October 21, 1983 he married his beloved wife, Kim Duke Chainay in Valley Lee, MD. Together they celebrated over 40 wonderful years of marriage. His hobbies included studying Genealogy and sharing the information with his friends and family. He enjoyed reminiscing about good times in Leonardtown. He loved Bluegrass music and played the stand up bass in the Dixie Ramblers and Flyin Blind Bluegrass bands. In his younger years he was an avid softball player and played on several teams, including: Budweiser, Dukes Bar and Pennies, as a third baseman. He also liked to play basketball and shoot pool. He enjoyed family vacations to Nags Head, Dunkin Donut Frappes and playing with his dog Emma. He instilled a love of music and a strong work ethic in his children. His family was his greatest joy and he especially loved time spent with them, especially his grandchildren.

Donnie is survived by his loving wife, Kim; his children, Cassie Mewbuorn (Matthew) of LaPlata, MD, Donald Chainay, Jr. (Taylor) of Lexington Park, MD; siblings: Rick Chainay of Piney Point, MD, Ruth Alice Schiros (Bob) of St. Pete Beach, FL, Bruce Chainay of Park Hall, MD, and Robert Chainay of Toms River, NJ; grandchildren, Austin and Carson Chainay; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Sheila Farrell.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.