Clayton William Ellis, (Sunshine) 85, of Brandywine, MD, peacefully passed away on February 23, 2024, surrounded by loved ones at Calvert Hospital.

Clayton was born on May 4, 1938, to the late Charles William Ellis and Edith Irene Ellis in Cheltenham, MD. Clayton later graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1956.

After graduation, Clayton worked as Special Police for the State Government. He was passionate about Police work and loved what he did for a living.

While retired, Clayton became a Certified Tree expert and created a successful tree & bush hog service. He also had time to pursue his Captain’s Boat License, and his passion with his band, “Country Stardusters” as well as his love of country music, playing the steel guitar, and singing. He sang at every Southern Maryland Moose Lodge, Larry’s Place, and Stardust Hotel event.

Clayton is survived by his sons, Ronald William Ellis (Candee) and Patrick P. Ellis of Newburg, MD, Clayton William Ellis, Jr. of Annapolis, MD, and one daughter, Victoria L. Hayden (Tim) of Brandywine, MD and his beloved grandchildren, Nichole N. Watts, Rhonda Taylor Ackins, Brian Ellis, Justin Ellis, Mike T. Hayden, Jr., Savanah Rose Ellis and Phillip Ellis, as well as 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by sister Diane Longo and sister-in-law Linda Ellis. He was predeceased by his siblings Eddie Ellis, Brian Ellis, and Judith Greenway Ellis.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the service beginning at 11:00 am at the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A repass will follow after the service at St. Mary’s Bryantown hall. Interment will be held on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 2:00 pm at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601 where all are welcome.

