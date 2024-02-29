Judy Dianne Latham passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024. Judy was born on December 29, 1958, in Washington, DC. She graduated from Oxon Hill High School in 1977.

She married the love of her life, Gary Lee Latham, and together, they raised his children. Judy worked as a Mechanical Drafter after high school.

Her most important job was mother to her step-children and grandmother to their children.

She belonged to the 5th District Homemakers, Scarlett Ladies, Red Hat Society, and Donny Osmond Fan Club. She also enjoyed collecting American Girl Dolls and sewed many outfits for them and loved Tigger.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Benton and Mildred Ruth Kirby and her husband Gary Lee Latham, sister Mildred Ruth Turner, Linda Joann Ramirez, and brother Joseph Benton Kirby, III. She is survived by her brother Patrick Allyn Kirby, her step-children Gregory Lee Latham of Leonardtown, MD, Bryan Gary Latham of Quantico, VA, Anthony Aaron Latham of Charlotte Hall, MD and Christopher Dorian Latham of Ridge, MD, thirteen step-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren, and life-long friend, Gina Alexander.

Family and friends will be received to celebrate Judy’s life at a life celebration at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD on Sunday, March 3, 2024, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. A service will be held the following day, March 4, at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow after the service at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt Zion Church Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.