Joseph William Bowles, Jr., 26, of Avenue, MD passed away on February 16, 2024.

He was born on August 10, 1997 in Washington, D.C. to Iris Roberta (nee: Lusby) Bowles and Joseph William “Billy” Bowles, Sr. of Avenue, MD.

Joseph was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a 2015 graduate of Chopticon High School. He was previously employed by B&B Maintenance in Bushwood, MD and filled in for his father at Holy Angels Catholic Church when he was out with an injured shoulder. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Warm Shelter. He preferred jobs that involved working with his hands, as he was mechanically inclined and enjoyed repairing things; including lawn equipment. He also refinished his bedroom furniture and dabbled in taxidermy. He was a skilled hunter and enjoyed hunting with his father for duck, geese, and deer. He had recently bought a cross bow and had been working on sighting it in. He and his mother enjoyed grocery shopping together, as he was a delicious cook and often made dinner for his parents. A favorite family dish was his spaghetti. He also grew merlot and muscadine grapes that he dabbled in making homemade wine. He gave that up because the deer and wild turkeys often ate his harvest. He and his mother were very close and shared a special bond. He loved his pet dogs, Tootsie and Saint Nicholas.

Joseph is survived by his loving parents, Billy and Iris Bowles of Avenue; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his infant sister, Nikia Georgianna Bowles.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 29, 2024 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton’s Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Kevin Fields at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

