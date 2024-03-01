Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees for Dogs Until March 9th, 2024

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is at capacity for dogs and is currently waiving adoption fees for dogs through Saturday, March 9. Dogs of all ages and personalities are available for adoption. Regular adoption procedures still apply.

The shelter has many dogs ready for adoption, foster or rescue placement. If you are unable to adopt, fostering even temporarily can give an animal much needed time away from the shelter and helps staff learn more about the animal, which helps with finding suitable adopters.

The public is urged to check the website regularly to see adoptable animals, or visit in person as the shelter has many animals that may become eligible for adoption soon.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an intake appointment, call 410-535-7387. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.