State Police Provide Free Steering Wheel Locks For Hyundai And Kia Owners This Weekend

Maryland State Police in partnership with the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council are providing free steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners in Maryland this coming weekend.

If you are a Maryland resident and own a Hyundai or a Kia that uses a physical key to start, bring your license and registration to the lobby of one of 14 Maryland State Police Barracks and receive one FREE steering wheel lock.

Steering wheel locks will be available for pickup at each of the barracks listed below from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on March 2 and March 3, 2024.

One-wheel lock will be provided per vehicle owner while supplies last. Visit mdsp.maryland.gov for barrack addresses and contact information.

Bel Air Barrack

North East Barrack

JFK Highway Barrack

Rockville Barrack

Forestville Barrack

College Park Barrack

Golden Ring Barrack

Westminster Barrack

Waterloo Barrack

Glen Burnie Barrack

Leonardtown Barrack

Prince Frederick Barrack

La Plata Barrack

Annapolis Barrack

“Vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity,” said Chris McDonold, Executive Director of the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, “Taking proactive steps to prevent vehicle theft is critical to safeguarding your personal property.”

Citizens need to be vigilant in order to protect themselves and their property. A vehicle theft occurs, on average, every 47 minutes in Maryland. In most circumstances, thefts occur either in residential areas in the late evening and early morning hours, or in commercial areas during the midday hours. In approximately 50% of the vehicles stolen, keys were left inside and 60% of the vehicles stolen were not locked. Every citizen must continue to practice good crime prevention and remember to:

Lock your Car

Take your Keys or Key Fobs

Hide your valuables

Use an anti-theft device

Created in 1994 by the Maryland General Assembly, the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council embraced a statewide strategy directed at public awareness, vehicle theft by juveniles, law enforcement and prosecution through a grant award process.