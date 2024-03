On Saturday, March 2, 2024, the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting a training burn on a residence located on Tammie Drive in Great Mills.

Firefighters will be conducting training scenarios in a residence donated to the department and will be on the scene from approximately 7:00 a.m., to late in the afternoon.

Flames and smoke will be seen in the area throughout the day and possibly from Chancellors Run Road and Chancellors Run Park.