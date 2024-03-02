EXCLUSIVE: Great Mills High School Teacher Charged with Assaulting a Student During Class

On October 19, 2023, Detective Lawrence, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was assigned a child abuse case that occurred on October 18, 2023, at Great Mills High School.

Detective Lawrence contacted the male student/victim at his residence where the victim advised there was a fire drill before third period and once class started, he was doing his work with his friend when one of the teachers, Tony Randolson Dunn, Jr., came in and talked the victim, which the victim described as playful banter between them.

The victim advised he did not understand the directions for the classwork or there was a miscommunication in what was expected when Dunn realized he was not completing the work correctly, Dunn made a comment, “If you didn’t have glasses, I’d smack you.”

The victim advised the comment was made in jest. He took his glasses off and stated, he “bucked” at Dunn. The victim described the action as a quick lunge at Dunn. He advised his actions were also in a playful manner. The victim then went back to his work and thought the exchange was over.

While he was sitting in his seat working on the assigned material, Dunn came up from behind and put him in a choke hold. The victim advised while Dunn had him in a choke hold, he became scared. He reached back to grab the defendant’s head and thought about striking him with his right elbow to release his hold. The detective asked the victim if he was familiar with mixed martial arts, and he said he was. They then asked him if the choke hold that Dunn placed him in was a rear naked choke. The victim advised he believed it was.

Once Dunn released the victim from the choke hold, he advised Dunn asked him if he was “good.” The victim advised he wasn’t. He stated he cried as a result and that during the choke hold, he couldn’t talk, or breathe. Afterwards, the victim complained of soreness to his neck and stated he didn’t think it was a joke and felt as though Dunn was trying to hurt him

On December 21, 2023, Detective Raley completed an interview with Dunn and during the interview, Dunn denied attempting to injure the victim and advised it was all done playfully.

On February 28, 2024, Detective Lawrence applied for criminal charges against Tony Randolson Dunn, Jr., 36, of Lexington Park, for Child Abuse 2nd Degree and Assault 2nd Degree. After a Court Commissioner reviewed the Application for Statement of Charges filed by police, they amended the charges and issued a Criminal Summons for Dunn charging him with Felony First-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Assault.

Dunn is scheduled to appear for a Preliminary Inquiry in St. Mary’s District Court on April 12, 2024.

As of March 2, 2023, Dunn was listed on the Great Mills High School Staff Directory as an employee in the Special Education Department.