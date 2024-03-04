National School Breakfast Week Begins March 4th to 8th, Free Breakfast for Charles County Students

National School Breakfast Week (NSBW) is March 4 through 8 with all students in Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) able to pick up a free breakfast at school if they choose before classes start for the day. Students will be offered a variety of hot entrees and cereal along with fruit, milk and juice.

“A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is a great way to ensure students are nourished and ready to learn,” Crystal Richardson, CCPS supervisor of food and nutrition services, said. “National School Breakfast Week helps us educate parents and students about all the nutritious and delicious choices we offer.”

Outside of NSBW, CCPS offers breakfast for purchase for $1.35 daily at the elementary-school level and $1.50 each day in middle and high schools. Parents can monitor and deposit funds in their children’s meal accounts at www.mypaymentsplus.com.

CCPS participates in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program which provides meal funding at schools in areas where families meet a certain maximum income level. The CEP program is available at 12 schools.

The Maryland Meals for Achievement (MMFA) program which provides free breakfast during the school year is in several CCPS schools and centers this school year. The program is offered through the Maryland State Department of Education and provides funding that supplements federal reimbursements CCPS receives from the USDA School Breakfast Program.