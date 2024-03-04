Suspect in November 2023 Murder Arrested in Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in late November. The suspect is 40-year-old Gregory Patterson of no fixed address. He’s accused of fatally shooting 57-year-old Donald Head of no fixed address.

On November 27, 2023, at approximately 8:25 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Kenilworth Avenue in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights.

Officers located the victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim during a dispute. The victim and suspect were known to each other.

Patterson is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, he was taken into custody in Washington, DC. He remains there on a no-bond status awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0070460.