‘Thank You for Being CSM!’ Faculty, Staff Celebrate Anniversary Milestones at Recognition Reception

“We can do what we do because of the great talent in this room.”

Amid some singing, some dancing, an abundance of laughter and continuous applause, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) recently recognized faculty and staff members for contributing an accumulated 575 years of service to student success.

The CSM 36th Service Awards Recognition Reception honored one employee for marking their 30th year work anniversary, three marking their 25th; and 46 others observing milestone anniversaries at five-year intervals.

Associate Vice President for Organizational Development, Talent, and Equity Dr. Trenace Richardson served as emcee for the event and began the festivities by singing “Thank you for being CSM” to the tune of the Golden Girls sitcom theme song, “Thank you for being a friend.” She then handed the mic over to CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson.

“I thank all of you who choose each day to be part of the CSM nation by serving our students, our community, and serving each other,” Wilson said. “We can do what we do because of the great talent in this room. And we do what we do because we listen to, invest in, and support each other. As I look around this room, I see the faces that our students see and I know that the interactions, efforts, conversations, and encouragement that you provide daily are helping our students and community partners leave CSM better than they arrived. We transform lives and I am deeply grateful to be among you as we continue to go far, aligned in this most noble work together.”

Employees celebrating anniversaries received service pins and presenters shared remarks about some of the longest-serving honorees present at the ceremony.

Associate Vice President of Information Management Valarie Burks recognized Technology Support Coordinator Mike Baione, and Capital Projects Director Jill Wathen for 25 years of service.

“A lot has changed in IT since the 1990’s,” Burks reflected. “As technology has come and gone Mike has been here to help implement all our new systems and to help end users learn how the newest tech worked … He is calm and friendly and always takes the extra step to make sure a student’s or employee’s question is answered. To Mike, there is never a dumb question; just an opportunity to help someone out.”

Burks shared that Wathen has lent her skills and talents to many different areas of the college during her 25 years.

“All in all, Jill has had 14 different positions,” Burks shared. “That is a lot of moving around, but one thing it tells us about Jill is that she likes finding places in the organization where she can apply her attention to details, organizational skills, project management training, and commitment to getting things done to make a difference. And that she has!”

Dean of the School of Liberal Arts David Robinson also recognized Photography Professor and CSM Faculty Senate President George Bedell for his 20 years of service to the college. Bedell’s recognition coincides with an exhibition of his work, “By Mourning Tongues,” in the Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery. The exhibition runs through March 8.

“George is as involved in CSM as a faculty member can be,” said Robinson. “And I believe what drives that involvement is his passion. George is passionate about his students, his colleagues, his creative work, his teaching, and CSM as a whole … On behalf of all of us, I thank you, George, for your passion, your engagement, and your dedication to CSM.”

Employees celebrating milestone work anniversaries include:

Thirty Years: Sharon Smith-Douglas

Twenty-Five Years: Mike Baione, Lucia Charpentier, and Jill Wathen

Twenty Years: George Bedell, Jennifer Houchin, and Stephen Stansfield

Fifteen Years: Tony Anthony, Gordon Chandler, Keyonna Clark, David Coppins-Crump, Rhonda Croxton, Jeanine Davis, Michael Garner, Denise Gilmer-Knudson, Jehnell Linkins, Diane Major, Laura Robins, and Erika Stevens

Ten Years: Marina De Paz-Martinez, John Delabrer, Laura Dyson, Rob Farinelli, Timothy Fenner, Lisa Graham, Sarah Hand, Anne Hayden-Truncale, Eden Kan, Sheila Lyles, Mark Mahan, Andrea Sherman, Rachel Smith, Jennifer Trevathan, and Penny Trusty

Five Years: Laura Askins, Edith Carron, Caleb Craft, Bonnie Davis, Jesse Gonzalez, Christina Greer Ellis, Kellie Jamison, Avis McMillon, Denise Mohun-Hintze, Cloressa Orr, Elizabeth Pruitt, Randall Salm, Angela Walters Small, Donna Staff, Anthony Warrick, and Terrence Weaver

