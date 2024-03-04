Minor Injuries Reported After Semi Truck Overturns in Calvert County

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, at approximately 6:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 2200 block of Lower Marlboro Road in Owings, for the serious motor vehicle collision involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

While crews responded to the scene, dispatchers advised the driver of the tractor was attempting to self extricate.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the tractor trailer tipped over while dumping the load on a farm and there was no other vehicles involved.

The driver successfully self extricated himself from the cab prior to Fire Department arrival. The driver sustained minor injuries and signed a care refusal form on the scene and was not transported.

Firefighters operated for approximately 20 minutes before returning to service. All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.

