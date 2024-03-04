One Transported to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Overturns in Avenue

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, at approximately 11:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Oakley Road and Hodges Road in Avenue, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single pickup truck on its roof in a ditch with all occupants out of the vehicle.

The operator was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries.

Police responded and are investigating the collision.

Photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

