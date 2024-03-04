St. Mary’s County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on March 30, 2024

Clean out your barn, basement, garage, and other home storage areas in preparation for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day!

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) will host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on March 30, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Andrews Landfill, located at 44837 St. Andrews Church Road in California, Maryland.

This event provides the opportunity for residents to safely dispose of potentially toxic or dangerous materials.

Hazardous items accepted include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners and alkyd (oil-based) paint.

Unacceptable items include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, latex paint, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, and picric acid.

For more information, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/dpw or contact DPW&T at (301) 475-4200, ext. 3517.