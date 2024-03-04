Washington D.C. Woman Arrested for Impaired Driving, Police Recover Suspected Cocaine and Brass Knuckles

On March 3, 2024, at approximately 7:15 a.m., a LPPD officer was working speed enforcement on Crain Highway northbound in the area of Glen Albin Road when a vehicle entered the RADAR beam at 108 mph.

The officer stopped the vehicle and upon interviewing the driver, noticed an odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle.

Standardized field sobriety test yielded sufficient clues to indicate the driver was operating the vehicle under the influence.

The driver was placed under arrest. Search located a pair of brass knuckles and suspected “crack” cocaine.

The driver, Kalaya Monroe, 27-years old of Washington DC, was transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing and charging.

Monroe was then released on her own recognizance the same day.