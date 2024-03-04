Prince George’s County Police Investigating Murder, Crime Solvers Offering Reward

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the unincorporated section of Takoma Park. The victim’s name will be released once he is identified and his family is notified. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On March 3, 2024, at approximately 7:15 am, officers responded to the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a reported shooting.

The victim, an adult male, was located in an apartment building stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0013002.