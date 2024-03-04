Calvert County Planning & Zoning Invites Public Feedback on Multiple Zoning Articles

The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning invites county residents to participate in the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance update process. Citizens are invited to participate through public comment, a public forum and observing work sessions and meetings to help shape local development and land use policies and to actively contribute to the future of the community.

The next phase of events will receive and consider feedback and recommendations from residents on the following articles:

: This article pertains to making application for a subdivision, site development plan, projected plan, grading permit or sediment control approval on areas 40,000 square feet or greater. Find draft Article 20 online. Article 21– Natural Resources: This article pertains to minimizing disturbance to sensitive environmental features from future development. The intent is to protect water quality and quantity in streams, water courses, wetlands, minimize erosion and protect native and non-invasive vegetation. Find draft Article 21 online.

Public Comment Period, open March 8 through April 5: The public comment period will be open Friday, March 8, through Friday, April 5. Comments may be submitted by email to [email protected] or by mail to Attn: ZO Update, 205 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Public Forum, March 14: A public forum with zoning staff will be held Thursday, March 14, at 7 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. During the forum, members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions. The public may attend in person or virtually through Zoom by calling 301-751-8592, enter meeting ID 870 4870 1285 and passcode “#.”

Joint Work Session, April 17: A joint work session with the Board of County Commissioners and Planning Commission is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

The schedule for each phase and draft articles can be viewed online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ZoningOrdinanceUpdate. These dates may be subject to change.

The Calvert County Zoning Ordinance regulates land usage, public facilities and overall county development as part of the effort to promote health, safety and welfare of Calvert County residents, as mandated in the Comprehensive Plan (adopted in 2019 and amended in 2022). For questions or further information, contact Rachel O’Shea at 410-535-1600, ext. 2339, or by email at [email protected], or Will Hager at 410-535-1600, ext. 8553, or by email at [email protected].