Police Seeking Witnesses to Serious Motor Vehicle Collision at Middletown Road and McDaniel Road

On Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 3:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Middletown Road and McDaniel Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Kia K5 was traveling south on Middletown Road and attempted to make a left turn onto McDaniel Road. The driver of a Volkswagen ID.4 was traveling northbound on Middletown Road. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

A passenger of the Kia K5, age 49, was transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has information about this crash or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact PFC Skodzinski at 301-609-3056. Traffic Operations is continuing the investigation.