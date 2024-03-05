Maryland State Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park That Leaves Three Injured

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at approximately 8:33 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and East Run Drive in Lexington Park, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle T-bone style collision with one confirmed trapped.

A helicopter was requested for one patient suffering from serious injuries. All helos are down due to weather.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department extricated the patient in under 15 minutes.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Am additional two patients were transported with injuries to an area hospital.

Trooper from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision. East Run Drive will remain closed for multiple hours.

