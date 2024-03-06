UPDATE: Victim Dies from Injuries After Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

UPDATE 3/6/2024: On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at approximately 8:35 am, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Great Mills Road at East Run Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries involving two vehicles.

Troopers and other emergency services personnel arrived to find the passenger of the at-fault vehicle in serious condition.

Emergency medical personnel rendered aid and Joseph Leroy Greer, 87 of Dameron, MD was transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle was identified as Mary Nell Greer, 87 of Dameron, MD. The drivers of both vehicles sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact TFC Robert Backus at [email protected] and reference 24-MSP-007194. You can also contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 x0 to report any information.



On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at approximately 8:33 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and East Run Drive in Lexington Park, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle T-bone style collision with one confirmed trapped.

A helicopter was requested for one patient suffering from serious injuries. All helos are down due to weather.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department extricated the patient in under 15 minutes.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Am additional two patients were transported with injuries to an area hospital.

Trooper from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision. East Run Drive will remain closed for multiple hours.

