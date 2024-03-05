UPDATE: Technical Issue Causes Massive Outage for Facebook, Instagram

UPDATE: Meta spokesperson Andy Stone stated the following.

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services, we resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

3/5/2024 @ 10:42 a.m.: DownDetector, which monitors online outages reports that as of 10:45 a.m., on March 5th, 2024, over 60,000 users are reporting App, Feed and Log in issues on Instagram and over 360,000 users are reporting Log in and App outages for Facebook.

Issues started around 10:00 a.m.