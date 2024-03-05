Town of La Plata Announces Passing of Former Councilman Matthew Simpson of Ward I

The Town of La Plata Council and staff send their condolences to the family of former Councilman Matthew Simpson, who passed away February 29, 2024. Mr. Simpson, a La Plata native, served as a Councilmember from 2017 to 2021 and represented Ward 1.

He was a private, general practice attorney and was well known and liked within the greater La Plata and Charles County business community.

His public service included volunteering as a Board member with The Conservancy for Charles County, the Charles County Adult Guardianship Review Board, La Plata Business Association, and volunteering in the Maryland Office of the Public Defender. He was also a driving force in the Wills for Heroes program which provided essential legal documents free of charge to our nation’s first responders, including wills, living wills, and powers of attorney. His support to help first responders plan, ensures their families’ legal affairs are in order, should a tragedy occur. His contributions to the Town, the organizations, and people he touched, will have an immense, lasting value.

Mayor Jeannine James shared, “I am saddened to learn of the passing of former Councilman Matt Simpson. His commitment and passion as a councilman, along with the visionary ideas he brought for the advancement of our town, were truly remarkable. Please keep his family in your thoughts during this sorrowful time.”

May he rest in peace.