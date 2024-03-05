Deputies Investigate Social Media Threat at Huntingtown High School

On Monday, March 4, 2024, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was informed by the school administration at Huntingtown High School of a social media post from an unknown sender that included a threatening message.

Law enforcement immediately began investigating the threat and determined it was not credible.

Further investigation revealed the message was a reposted screenshot from an event that occurred in Virginia two weeks prior, wherein an arrest had already been made.

Today, as a precautionary measure, additional deputies were present at Huntingtown High School.

While this particular threat has not demonstrated credibility thus far, we take all tips and threats seriously and investigate reports per school system protocols.

Should you become aware of any threat, we urge you to promptly report it to the school administration and the Be Safe Maryland Tip Line at 833-MD-BSAFE (833-632-7233) or through https://schoolsafety.maryland.gov/Pages/Tipline.aspx.

Thank you for your support and assistance in ensuring the safety of our students and staff within our school community.