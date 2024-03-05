Community Garden Ribbon Cutting Announced; Join Us at the Annual Cherry Blossom Festival to Celebrate!

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks is pleased to announce that the annual Cherry Blossom Festival will be held on April 6, 2024, from 12 – 4 p.m. at Lexington Manor Passive Park (LMPP) at 21675 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park.

This FREE community event offers fun for the whole family – food trucks, arts and crafts, fitness booths, games, face painting, giveaways, and much more!

Additionally, Recreation & Parks, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation, are excited to announce that the festival will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Community Garden at LMPP.

Attendees can also enjoy the Arts Park, disc golf course, and the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center located at LMPP. Event parking is available at Lancaster Park, located at 21550 Willows Drive in Lexington Park.

For LMPP Community Garden information, please visit: https://stmaryscdc.org/garden or follow on social media at Facebook.com/LMPPgardens.

For more information on Lexington Manor Passive Park, visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/lmpp.

For event questions or information, please contact the Department of Recreation & Parks at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800 or via email to [email protected].