St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – March 5, 2024

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) welcomed a special guest this morning, when Sunny the Squirrel stopped by with an invitation for the upcoming Cherry Blossom Festival and community garden ribbon cutting.

The Commissioners then began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The CSMC then presented proclamations celebrating National Disabilities Awareness Month and Women’s History Month.

The Commissioners then received the annual State of the College update from Dr. Yolanda Wilson, President of the College of Southern Maryland.

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Approved the Metropolitan Commission’s request to submit a Department of Housing and Community Development loan application for an approved Capital Improvement Project.

Authorized the Procurement Officer to award the Asphalt Overlay Services Contract for Calendar Year 2024 to HOLCIM-MAR.

Approved the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s federal funding request letters for Congressionally Directed Spending (Earmarks) to support county projects, including the YMCA, Pegg Road Sidewalk Retrofit, and Street Intersection Lighting.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC held a Budget Work Session (BWS) in the afternoon. Visit our Budget Engage Page at: http://bit.ly/SMCGFY25Budget, from here, you can watch BWS videos, view the meeting schedule, and even leave your feedback on local priorities – all in one place!

The next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 9 a.m., with BWS at 1:30 p.m. CSMC business meetings and BWS are held in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95 or on-demand via SMCG’s YouTube Channel. For more information on SMCG, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov.