Town of Indian Head Announces Precautionary Boil Water Advisory

PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN THE TOWN OF INDIAN HEAD: PUEBLO CIRCLE, WOODLAND DRIVE, BIRCH BARK COURT, and TRAVERS RD.

3/5/2024: The Town of Indian Head announces a precautionary boil water advisory to customers served water by the Town of Indian Head on Pueblo Circle, Woodland Drive, Birch Bark Court, and Travers Rd.

As a result of a water main break to a fire hydrant, a precautionary boil water advisory is issued.

It is recommended that customers boil all water used for food preparation, teeth brushing, ice making, and drinking until further notice. Customers are advised to bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one (1) minute, which is sufficient to ensure the water is safe for consumption.

After boiling, remember to let the water cool before use. Ice made within the past 12 hours should not be consumed or used for drinking. The water may be used for bathing and washing without boiling.

The Town of Indian Head is monitoring the water system and will lift or revise this advisory as necessary. The advisory is a precautionary measure and will be lifted after water service and quality are fully restored and water quality tests verify the safety of the water supply. This process may take 48 hours.

For more information, residents should call the Town of Indian Head, MD office at 301-743-5511.