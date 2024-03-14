UPDATE: Otter Found Dead in Calvert County Creek Tests Positive for Rabies

UPDATE 3/14/2024: Earlier this week, a dead otter was found in the creek near Skinners Turn Road. The otter tested positive for rabies.

Rabies infections in otters are rare. It was likely infected by a raccoon when it went on land.

This is a reminder that the rabies virus is endemic in the raccoon population across Maryland and the entire mid-Atlantic region.

Please keep your pets up to date on vaccination. If you observe any wild animals acting in unusual ways, including seeing nocturnal animals like skunks out during the daytime, or animals that are normally reclusive sitting out in the open, please avoid contact and notify County Animal Control (410) 535-1600 x2526.

3/5/2024: The Calvert County Health Department and Sheriff’s Office has released the following information.

“Please be advised that an otter near the creek on Skinners Turn Road recently attacked two individuals who were out on the water. The otter may be protecting her pups.

It’s less likely, but possible, the otter may be infected with rabies or other illness. Regardless of the reason for the recent attack, for your safety, please avoid this area for the next two weeks.”