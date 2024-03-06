Prince George’s County Police Investigating Sexual Assault in Hyattsville

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit is investigating a sexual assault that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville.

The adult female victim advised officers that she was grabbed by two unknown men as she walked in the 6000 block of Ager Road at approximately 5:05 pm on March 4, 2024.

The suspects then sexually assaulted her at knifepoint in a wooded area before the suspects ran from the scene.

At this time, there are no similar reported sexual assaults in that area.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call detectives with the Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 24-0013331. A cash reward is available in connection with this case.